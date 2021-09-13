The Sydneysider says that his recent senior debut for Australia against China was the proudest moment of his career and it has left him hankering for more.

To do that, the left-back is conscious of the need to keep impressing on the domestic front as he and his team-mates seek to marry some sound defensive statistics of late with a ruthlessness in the final third.

City head to Blackburn on the back of a six-match winless streak in all competitions, with their run without a league goal extending back to the opening day of the season.

Hull City's Callum Elder. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Two successive clean sheets will be viewed with rather more positively at least by Elder and co.

Elder said: “It is two clean sheets in a row and the lads have forged a good defensive structure and now the (injured) lads are back on the training ground and can see the roles that they need to do in and out of possession.

“Moving forward, we want to carry on with that defensive structure, but we know we need to show a stronger ruthlessness in the final third.”

On his Socceroos bow, he acknowledged: “It was honestly the proudest moment of my life. I don’t think you realise how special a moment it is until the national anthem is played and you are standing there in your kit representing your country.

Hull City's Callum Elder grapples with Rams Nathan Byrne. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“It is every young footballers’ dream and I am really pleased to have achieved that goal in my career and I am hungry for more caps. It is crazy the feeling you get; once you get it, you want the next game.”

It may surprise some that the dilemma that Grant McCann is currently experiencing is not anything to do with resolving City’s recent goal drought.

On the contrary, the Tigers chief – who retains confidence that the club’s recent lack of a cutting edge will ameliorate shortly – has some welcome quandaries regarding selection.

They could be added to this evening, with George Honeyman and defender Alfie Jones being potential returnees.

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock and Hull City's Callum Elder (Picture: PA)

McCann said: “We are starting to get big players back for us and George is one of them. Alfie will hopefully be again (available) for Tuesday. It is much better for me to have dilemmas on matchdays.”

Last six games: Blackburn LDWLDD; Hull DLLLDD.

Referee: J Brooks (Leics).