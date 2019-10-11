Blackpool game was the last-chance saloon, admits Rotherham United manager Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has acknowledged that victory on his side's last visit to Blackpool probably saved him from the sack.

The Millers chief, speaking ahead of tomorrow's game at Bloomfield Road, enjoyed a relieving trip to the seaside in December 2017, albeit complete with a roller-coaster experience with the hosts leading 1-0 going into the final quarter on the Fylde coast, only for the visitors to turn the tables and triumph 2-1.

It was widely perceived to be the season-defining moment in a 2017-18 campaign which famously ended in promotion to the Championship for Warne's Millers at Wembley.

Warne, whose side went into that game on a six-match winless streak in the league - with the win at Blackpool being the precursor to a magnificent 14-game unbeaten run featuring 11 wins - recalled: "I remember virtually all of it. We played a different system, then we had a heated debate as coaches at half-time before we went into see the players.

"I knew the feeling from the fans and it felt a little bit like a 'last-chance saloon', a little roll of the dice.

"I asked them to play with a bit more passion and play forward a bit more and it ended up being a good day.

"I have got good memories there. It is a good place for me to go, some grounds have not got any good memories, but Blackpool is a nicer place for us to go and hopefully it will be this season."

And if the Millers had lost on that fateful day, Warne quipped: "I reckon my hair would be longer, my blood pressure would be less and I might have a different role at a different football club."