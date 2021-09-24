Blackpool v Barnsley FC: Next three games could shape perception of where Reds stand

Some would go further and call it worrying if results go awry.

Many supporters would agree with the above assumption and assistant head coach Jo Laumann probably would not disagree either, judging by his tone ahead of today’s game.

Injury and availability issues have undeniably stymied the Reds in a disrupted opening part of the campaign.

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp (Picture: PA)

Factor in that the club have a relatively new head coach who is intent on a bit of a style makeover which takes time and has yet to find a settled side, and that is another contributing facet to a sedate opening.

But with the statistics showing that Barnsley are without a league victory in six matches, a win or two in the next seven days can change the narrative and mood among some fans.

Laumann said: “It is crucial for us and we need to win, especially for the confidence.

“If you keep drawing or losing, sometimes it can be different, especially with young players losing their confidence.

Barnsley's Callum Styles (left) celebrates scoring earlier this season (Picture: PA)

“Everybody knows what is going to face us and we have three games before the international break and need to make sure we get back to winning.”

Despite Barnsley’s modest recent run of form, they will certainly not be short in the support stakes today, with around 3,000 fans making the trip across the Pennines to Bloomfield Road.

Laumann added: “It is unbelievable. I think the Barnsley fans, at the minute, are second to none in this division.