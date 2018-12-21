Blackpool v Barnsley: Potts will use any jeers as a spur at the seaside

THE importance of Barnsley’s festive trip to the seaside is there for all to see this afternoon – and especially for Brad Potts.

There could be a significant added incentive for the former Blackpool midfielder to play his part in an away victory today should sections of Seasiders supporters elect to barrack him, as they did in August’s Carabao Cup tie.

The hosts had the last laugh by way of a 3-1 victory in late summer and, for Potts, it is a case of not getting mad, but even today in front of what is likely to be a sparse home attendance, albeit buoyed by the presence of around 1,500 Reds supporters.

On the pockets of stick he received earlier this season, Potts, who moved to Oakwell for a six-figure fee in August 2017, said: “I was a bit disappointed to be fair.

My last game was the (League Two) play-off final and I scored and we got promoted. But it is up to them what they want to do.

“If they want to boo me that will spur me on.

He added; “It was a really enjoyable time in getting promoted there and I was probably playing my best football.”

“I am obviously looking forward to going back and seeing some familiar faces, but we have got a job to do now and we will be going there to win the game.

“it will be different with the atmosphere with not many fans, but we have got to adapt and forgot about that and win.”

After being handed a breather, Potts returned to the starting line-up in last weekend’s draw with leaders Portsmouth.

The midfielder is the first to admit that he deserved his recent spell on the bench after not hitting the heights of early season and believes that the decision of head coach Daniel Stendel will have done him a favour in the long run.

Refreshed for the busy period again, the Hexham-born player, who has not scored in the league since mid-October, is aiming to step up to the plate again to help Barnsley ignite their top-two push after a recent dip in results.

He acknowledged: “I think I probably did need a couple of games out as my performances were not what they had been at the start of the season.

“Sometimes it does help to sit on the bench and make you want it even more.”

Bloomfield Road has proved a tough venue in recent times for the Reds, who have won just twice in their past 11 visits.