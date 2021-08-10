Barnsley's Clarke Oduor on the stretch against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Keeping in that same scholastic theme, Markus Schopp was no doubt hoping to be in a position to distribute a few ticks in the box towards his new Barnsley intake, which featured eight changes from their weekend Championship opener at Cardiff City.

Although witnessing areas where his pupils can do better is equally important at any early juncture of the season. Dishing out the final, all-important marks will have to wait until Spring time.

Given the extent of his changes, Schopp was clearly keen to try out a few things in an environment which allows him to in a competition which is far from being Barnsley’s number one priority in 2021-22.

His decision to hand a first Reds start to Bolton-born George Miller - in a right-wing back role - was one of a couple of intriguing moves in particular.

Clarke Oduor, in his first start since just before Christmas, was given a role close by on the right-hand side of a three-pronged attack in another interesting call by the Austrian, who needed to find out a bit more about his supporting cast, with the only guaranteed first-team mainstays in his line-up being Cauley Woodrow, Michal Helik and Callum Styles.

With just one of his confirmed senior men in Helik on the pitch in the final half-hour, it was a test - but a good examination all the same - for an away line-up which featured a debutant from the bench in young Cameron Thompson and Devante Cole, who made his second bow for the Reds after called for by Schopp.

Sensing their opportunity, Bolton cranked up the pressure and their intensity, if not necessarily their quality, was self-evident - having been enthused by the fact that the more dominant visitors failed to make the most of some good situations in the first half in particular.

It almost arrived at the death when Jack Walton, against the club where he started his career at academy level, denied substitute Josh Sheehan, with fellow replacement Amadou Bakayoko headed the rebound over as the lively home crowd bayed for a late winner.

Boltonians - and Sheehan - would have their moment, eventually, in a penalty shoot-out which was notable for its proficiency, coolness and prowess before Cole fatally erred, with the striker seeing his effort saved by home keeper Joel Dixon.

It was the cue to much delight among home supporters, given Cole's father's links with a team who Bolton despise in Manchester United and their mood was further brightened when Sheehan tucked away the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

Previously, Antonio Sarcevic, Eoin Doyle, Bakayoko and former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town player Elias Kachunga had scored for Wanderers.

Josh Benson, Herbie Kane, the impressive Helik - who stood firm in a defensive sense all evening - and Jordan Williams had all converted for the Reds, backed by a healthy travelling contingent of 1,608 followers.

But the night belonged to Bolton, as they ended their penalty malaise in this particular competition and this year, there will be no glamour trip to the likes of Stamford Bridge for Barnsley, who paid the price for failing to cash on a presentable first-half in particular when they had it their own way, by and large.

On the eve of his 23rd birthday, Miller's inclusion offered him a precious chance, albeit in an unaccustomed role.

After just two minutes, he made his mark, supplying an excellent cross onto the head of Victor Adeboyejo, whose point-blank header was straight at Dixon, with Cauley Woodrow's follow-up ruled out for offside.

Later on in the half, Adeboyejo lacked composure in another promising situation in blasting wide - and it was a bit of a theme.

A lack of clinical edge had earlier been displayed by Oduor, who really should have converted from close range at the back post after being picked out by Williams. His bundled effort was straight at a relieved Dixon.

Barnsley probed and used the width of the pitch, while Bolton were content to bide their time and dig in.

They eventually opened up the visitors down the right, but fortunately, George Johnston's effort was straight at Walton.

The Reds were better between both boxes and their movement was striking at times.

But Bolton would ultimately be rewarded for their heart and persistence as Barnsley's winless streak at this particular stadium extended, with the Lancastrians now unbeaten in 13 matches against their Yorkshire counterparts. Unlucky for the Reds.

Bolton Wanderers: Dixon; Jones, Santos, Johnston, Gordon; Sarcevic, MJ Williams, Lee (Sheehan 79); Isgrove, Doyle (Kachunga 65), Delfouneso (Bakayoko 55), Doyle. Substitutes unused: Tutte, Brockbank, Thomason, Darcy.

Barnsley: Walton; Moon, Helik, Halme; Miller, Styles (Kane 60), Benson, J Williams; Oduor, Adeboyejo (Thompson 56), Woodrow (Cole 60): Substitutes unused: Collins, Sibbick, Frieser, Sraha.