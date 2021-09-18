Bolton Wanderers 0 Rotherham United 2: Ben Wiles scores brace to help Millers to victory

The midfielder scored in the 18th and 21st minutes to earn the Millers a first victory at Bolton for 21 years.

In a thrilling encounter watched by more than 20,000 fans, Wiles opened the scoring by smashing home a left-footed drive, his second goal of the season.

His third was a downward header from Dan Barlaser’s corner after Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos lost possession on the halfway line.

BRACE: For Ben Wiles against Bolton. Picture: Getty Images.

Striker Eoin Doyle hit the woodwork with Bolton’s best chance of the opening half, while home defender George Johnston’s header was disallowed for offside.

Rotherham brought on defender Wes Harding at half-time to combat the threat of Trotters top-scorer Oladapo Afolayan.

But it was the visitors who almost added a third goal when Michael Smith’s 55th-minute effort came back off a post.