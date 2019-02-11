‘Boo-boys’ not helping Bradford City’s cause

head coach David Hopkin urged Bradford City’s frustrated fans to stick by the team after booing broke out during the defeat against Fleetwood Town.

Paddy Madden’s early effort left the battling Bantams second bottom in League One.

City are only a point away from a place outside the drop zone and he said: “It’s frustrating, but we have to stick together. Things are going to twist and turn between now and May. We can’t keep booing players and myself for one performance when we’ve given a goal away.

“The fans need to get behind the team and, hopefully, next time we don’t concede. It was the only chance they had in the game and we gifted them a goal. If the game had finished 0-0 we’d have been out of the bottom four.

“Richard O’Donnell has not had a real save to make and we’ve still lost.”

The Bantams fell behind to the visitors’ first attack. Nat Knight-Percival could not cut out James Wallace’s pass and Madden converted at the back post.

It was almost two when Ashley Hunter fired over from Ched Evans’s pass.

O’Donnell denied Madden a second on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts’ best chance fell to Jacob Butterfield on the hour, but his forceful strike flew wide.

David Ball, playing against his former club, was frustrated in the area after being found by Eoin Doyle.

The Bantams continued to push for a late equaliser, but George Miller fired off target before Knight-Percival’s header was saved by Alex Cairns.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Caddis, A O’Connor, Knight-Percival, Chicksen, Akpan (Doyle 59), Butterfield, Ball, Payne (Clarke 70), O’Brien, Miller (Colville 83). Unused substitutes: Anderson, Wood, Devine, Wilson.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Souttar, Husband, J Wallace (Sheron 31), Sowerby, R Wallace (Biggins 80), Hunter (Nadesan 62), Evans, Madden. Unused substitutes: Taylor, Morgan, Garner, Jones.

Referee: O Yates.