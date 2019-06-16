Boon for Huddersfield Town as they sign Tommy Elphick from Aston Villa

HUDDERSFIELD Town have made their first signing of the close season after bringing in experienced centre-back Tommy Elphick on a two-year deal following his release by Aston Villa.

The former Bournemouth and Brighton player, who joined Villa in a £3m deal from the Cherries in 2016, said: “I believe with the playing squad and the staff we have got we can have an enjoyable and successful year.

“I will promise that I will give everything and try to get us back to the top end of the table, winning games, getting smiles back on fans’ faces and having that connection.”

Town head coach Jan Siewert said: “Tommy adds a lot of knowledge about the Championship to our squad.

“There was a lot of interest in Tommy from several other clubs, which is totally understandable. It is rare that a player of his quality is available as a free agent.”

The Terriers have the option of extending Elphick’s contract by a further year.