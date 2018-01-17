Boro allow Forshaw to leave for Leeds in £2.5m transfer

LEEDS UNITED are set to complete the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw later today.

The 26-year-old will undergo a medical this morning after United agreed a deal, thought to be in the region of £2.5m, with Championship rivals Boro yesterday.

Cardiff City also tabled a similar offer for Forshaw, but the preference of the Liverpudlian, who moved to Boro from Wigan in a £2m switch almost three years ago, is to move to Elland Road.

Forshaw, who has found his opportunities limited this season and is yet to feature at all under Tony Pulis, will add some hardened Championship experience to a United midfield department which will be minus the services of the suspended Eunan O’Kane for the next three matches.

The arrival of Forshaw – in line for an immediate debut against Millwall on Saturday – is likely to see out-of-favour Polish international Mateusz Klich leave Leeds on loan.

Meanwhile, Boro’s Leeds-born teenage winger Marcus Tavernier, who was propelled into the first-team limelight earlier this season, has joined League One side MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has been charged by the Football Association for improper conduct following post-match comments after the home draw with Plymouth.

The charge relates to off-the-cuff comments made by an exasperated Ferguson, which stated that he would “shoot” League One’s “appalling” referees after criticising the weekend performance of Andy Haines.

In a subsequent statement, Ferguson apologised for the comments, which he considered to be tongue-in-cheek.

The Scot has until 6pm on Monday to respond to the charges.

Bradford City have had a bid accepted for Blackpool right-back Kelvin Mellor, also wanted by League One rivals Wigan.