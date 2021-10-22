An unchanged Huddersfield Town performed well if not glitteringly in beating Hull City 2-0 on Saturday, then drawing 0-0 with Birmingham City on Wednesday.

After that, the coach gave himself around 36 hours to decide who will have the energy in their legs to go through 90 minutes against the Cherries, and whether to change formation with centre-back Levi Colwill suspended.

“We have 19 first-team players available and they are all going to travel,” confirmed Corberan.

Huddersfield Town's Naby Sarr: May have new role.

“We have checked on every player who played on Wednesday to see which ones are in the best condition to compete.

“Then we look at Bournemouth and think about whether to keep the same shape or to play with four defenders because Colwill is not available but we could introduce Naby Sarr into a five.

“Everything will be related to how I think we can show our energy to defend very solidly and aggressively and have the personality to attack.

“I had an idea on Thursday having watched Bournemouth, then it was a case of confirming that and telling the players on Friday. I waited until then to see if the players I had in mind were in condition to play.

Huddersfield's Tom Lees celebrates opening the scoring against Hull last week (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I speak to the medical staff to know who has recovered well or if there is anything which might change my selection.”

Friday is key because “sometimes just explaining to the players is not enough so you have to do exercises which help the recovery and to prepare for the game.

“As soon as the players finish a game they are talking to Ian (Kirkpatrick, head of medical) about how they feel, there is assessment the next day to see if anything has improved or got worse, then we prepare the recovery training.

“At around 6pm on Thursday I met again with Ian to see if there are any updates after training. He assessed the players on Friday, then told me if there were any unable to train. When that is the case, they cannot compete (today).”

Whoever plays will need to be at their best against Scott Parker’s side.