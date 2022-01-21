Points are what matter most for the relegation-threatened Tigers – easier said than done at Bournemouth this afternoon –but beyond that is the personal challenge of impressing Acun Ilicali, who completed his protracted takeover on Wednesday.

Honeyman, joined on a three-year contract in 2019 and although the club have the option of a further 12 months, he says the uncertainty means there have been no talks yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he has done his best to make an impression, man of the match against Everton and Blackburn Rovers, where he scored the first goal of Ilicali’s ownership. They are the two Hull games Ilicali has been to.

Impresive: Hull's George Honeyman. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“He’s our ultimate boss so you want to impress him and be in his good books,” said Honeyman.

“He’s been at two games now and the atmosphere has been really good and brought an energy to the team.

“I like hearing the noise and feeling the electricity in the ground and I definitely felt it against Everton and Blackburn, it makes you run the extra yard.

“We’re all really excited because, hopefully, it means the club and the fans can form a stronger bond.”

Hull City's George Honeyman slips the ball past Blackburn Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski to score an early goal on Wednesday. ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Honeyman wants more of it.

“If what’s been talked about is any indication (of what’s going to happen) of course I would like to stay,” he said. “Talk is cheap, let’s see what actions are made.

“When I came to the club I came to get us to the Premier League and that’s where ultimately I want to be. I feel really settled at the club, I’ve got a good relationship with the manager, the staff, the fans, the area and I’m really happy. Hopefully, we’re on the up.”