Bradford City 0 Rochdale 2: David Hopkin facing uphill task as Bantams suffer 10th defeat

Frustrated head coach David Hopkin has identified tomorrow’s home match against Coventry City as ‘a massive game’ after seeing Bradford City slip to their 10th defeat of the season thanks to two late penalties converted by Ian Henderson.

Hopkin bemoaned mistakes in both penalty areas on a day when some supporters again called for the departure of chairman Edin Rahic after seeing their side slip to next to bottom of the table.

Hopkin said: “If you are not taking chances and you are giving penalties away at the other end, you are not going to get the result. It’s another massive game on Tuesday and I’ve got to lift the players for that.”

The Bantams had just enjoyed their best spell of pressure when they gave away the first penalty in the 83d minute. Lewis O’Brien, the 19-yearold loanee from Huddersfield Town, gave the ball away on the edge of the area and captain Anthony O’Connor brought down Henderson, who scored from the spot.

Rochdale put the result beyond doubt with their second penalty in stoppage time. O’Brien’s back pass was intercepted by Stephen Dooley, who was brought down by goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell, who had enjoyed a fine game, and Henderson converted.

Bradford’s best chances fell to striker George Miller, none better than a great opportunity to equalise in the 88th minute. A through pass from Jack Payne left him one on one with Brendan Moore only to see the goalkeeper block the shot.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor (Knight-Percival 18), McGowan, O’Connor, Wood, Ball (Jones 68), O’Brien, Wright, Payne, Miller, Doyle (Bruenker 85). Unused substitutes: Sykes-Kenworthy, Isherwood, Gibson,Goldthorp.

Rochdale: Moore, McGahey, Delaney, Ntlhe, Rafferty, Rathbone (Wilbraham 78), Dooley, J Williams (M Williams 87), Camps, Done, Henderson. Unused substitutes: Lillis, McNulty, Inman, Clough, Cannon.

Referee: B Toner (Blackburn).