Bradford City 1 Morecambe 0 - Substitute Aramide Oteh fires shot-shy Bradford City to victory

Substitute Aramide Oteh grabbed a late winner against struggling Morecambe to extend Bradford’s unbeaten run to seven games.

The on-loan QPR forward converted Connor Wood’s cross from close range after 79 minutes to score from City’s first shot on target.

Bradford’s second Valley Parade victory in the space of three days maintained their fourth place in League Two, six points behind leaders Swindon, where they go on Saturday.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “I half-expected that type of game. Morecambe have got experience of getting out of there and the know-how. We knew it was going to be a challenge and it proved that. The pitch was difficult again for both teams and it was no classic.

“But we have got that patience and desire and the spirit to find ways to win.

“The real bit of quality from the game got us the winner.”

Morecambe had the best chance of the first half when defender Steven Old headed Luke Conlan’s free-kick against the bar.

For Bradford top scorer James Vaughan went close when he flicked a cross from Jake Reeves on to the top of the net, while substitute Zeli Ismail volleyed against the bar late on.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Henley (Oteh 61min), A O’Connor, P O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Wood, Reeves, Palmer, McCartan (Ismail 61min), Vaughan, Connolly. Subs (not used): Gibson, Anderson, Cooke, Taylor, Sykes-Kenworthy.

Morecambe: Halstead, Tanner, Sutton, Old, Conlan, Brewitt, Kenyon, Wildig (Ellison 86min), O’Sullivan, Mendes-Gomes, Leitch-Smith. Subs (not used): Da Silva Mendes, Lavelle, Howard, Cranston, Alessandra.

Referee: A Haines (Newcastle)

ATTENDANCE: 14,111