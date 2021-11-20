Bradford City 1 Northampton Town 1: Charles Vernam rescues a point for the Bantams

It was Bradford’s fifth home league draw of the season. Northampton have lost only one of their last six matches.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances in a competitive but largely uneventful first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford’s only shot on target came in the third minute when visiting keeper Liam Roberts dived full length to push away Callum Cooke’s shot from the edge of the box.

SPOILS SHARED: For Derek Adams and Bradford City. Picture: PA Wire.

Northampton’s most dangerous moment came when striker Kion Etete, on loan from Spurs, was about to shoot in a threatening position only to be denied by a lunging challenge from Paudie O’Connor, who toepoked the ball away to safety.

Mitch Pinnock put the visitors in front in the 60th minute after Bradford’s free-kick near the edge of the box was cleared. The ball broke to Pinnock, who raced more than half the length of the field before slotting it past keeper Richard O’Donnell.