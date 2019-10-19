Bradford City 2 Crawley Town 1: Bantams climb into second spot

Bradford City moved into second place in League Two as they beat Crawley Town to earn a third successive home win.

Harry Pritchard and substitute Danny Devine scored for the Bantams, with Reece Grego-Cox's late goal a consolation for the visitors.

Bradford began brightly and were rewarded in the 18th minute through Pritchard. Zeli Ismail burst away down the right and crossed for Pritchard to score with a first-time, left-foot shot from 10 yards.

Midfielder Devine scored the second home goal four minutes after coming as a half-time substitute for the injured Pritchard.

Devine exchanged passes with Aramide Oteh before cutting across the field and unleashing a left-foot shot from just outside the penalty area which flew into the net after taking a deflection.

Crawley always posed an attacking threat and Bantams keeper Richard O'Donnell did well to keep out a close-range left-foot shot from substitute David Sesay in the 70th minute.

However, the visitors had their reward in the 81st minute when Grego-Cox scored with a right-foot effort from just outside the penalty area and they caused Bradford some anxious moments as they pressed for an equaliser.

Match report supplied by PA Media.