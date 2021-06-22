Bradford City academy to retire teen Tomi Solomon's football shirt after Brighouse river tragedy

An academy team in Yorkshire will retire a shirt number worn by a promising footballer who drowned earlier this month.

By Ruth Dacey
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:58 pm
Pictured, Tomi Solomon, 13, a talented footballler who played for the academy at Bradford City. Sadly the teenager died earlier this month. Photo credit: Submitted photo

Tomi Solomon, 13, a talented footballer who played for the academy at Bradford City Football Club, died after jumping into the River Calder at Brighouse, West Yorkshire, on June 1.

The youngster represented Bradford City’s under-13s side, having spent the past three seasons with the Bantams.

The West Yorkshire academy have confirmed it would retire the number eight shirt across the academy so it would "remain with Tomi Solomon forever".

Pictured, tributes to young Bradford City footballer, Tomi Solomon, aged 13, who tragically died after playing in the River Calder at Brighouse. Photo credit: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia

A message on Bradford City Academy twitter, said: "Tomi’s memory will live on with each of us at Bradford City,

"He’ll take the number 8 shirt with him but gave us so many fond memories.

"Forever in our hearts. Forever a Bantam. Rest in peace Tomi."

Following the tragedy flowers and cards paying tribute to the popular teen have been left at railing overlooking the scene. Photo credit: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia

At an inquest earlier this month, Bradford Coroner's Court heard Tomi jumped into the river from the bridge at Huntington Road, but did not resurface and his body was later recovered by police divers.He was confirmed dead more than three hours after going missing.

Following the tragedy flowers and cards paying tribute to the popular teen have been left at railing overlooking the scene.

Friends decorated a red football with tributes to the teenager, writing “RIP Tomi” along with moving tributes.

Previously in a statement from Bradford City academy manager Neil Matthews, said: “We are devastated to hear of this news about Tomi, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Tomi was very popular and well thought of by all the staff who had the pleasure of working with him. He will be deeply missed by all involved with Bradford City.”

Ryan Sparks, the chief executive officer for Bradford City Football Club, added: “We are heartbroken by the news of Tomi’s tragic passing. Our immediate thoughts are with his family, friends, team-mates and coaches.

“We will remain close with all those who knew Tomi - and offer them any support they may need - during what is undoubtedly an incredibly challenging time.”

__________

