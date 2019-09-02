Bradford City add forward options on transfer deadline day

STRIKER Aramide Oteh says he is ready to seize his latest opportunity after signing on loan for Bradford City from Queens Park Rangers.

The 20-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate has agreed a season-long loan deal.

“I am very excited to be joining such a big club, with a fantastic fanbase,” said Oteh, who spent last season on loan with Walsall, after making his competitive debut for the London club in 2017.

“I have spoken to a lot people about the club and the gaffer, from those who I have played with, who have previously worked under him, and they have nothing but good things to say.

“When my opportunity comes, I want to take it and really make my mark as a Bradford player. Competition for places is something I have faced for a number of years and it drives me on.”

City manager Gary Bowyer is convinced Oteh will be a positive addition to the Valley parade frontline.

“Aramide is a good lad, who looks to run in behind, and has had a taste of league football,” said Bowyer. “He will be a good addition to our frontline and we are looking forward to working with him.

Oteh’s signing is subject to the relevant EFL and FA clearances.