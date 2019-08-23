Bradford City beat off rival interest to sign Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt

BRADFORD CITY have beaten off competition from several clubs to bring in Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt on a season-long loan.

Devitt, who spent a loan spell at the club in 2011, started his career at Hull City before later playing for the likes of Carlisle, Morecambe and Blackpool.

The 29-year-old only joined Pool in the close season, signing for former boss Terry McPhillips in June after his contract came to an end at Carlisle, agreeing a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

On joining City, the Dubliner, who scored an eye-catching 12 goals for Carlisle last term, said: "The manager got in touch with Blackpool and, once I heard of the interest, there was nowhere else I wanted to be.

"The team is doing really well at the moment and I just want to come in and add to that.

"We have a really good squad here. The gaffer has recruited brilliantly, there is plenty of experience, and I think we all know what we need to do: get promoted.

"This is a tough division and you will have ups and downs along the way. It is all about doing the right things and being consistent.

"I come back to Bradford as a different person. I was young and immature the first time around. This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going.

City manager Gary Bowyer added: "Jamie has proved in this division what a great threat he is and we look forward to him contributing goals and providing assists.

"There were several clubs interested in Jamie. But he expressed a desire to come and play here."