Bradford City believe Aramide Oteh can make big impact

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer believes that new loan striker Aramide Oteh will have a ‘massive contribution’ to play for the Bantams this season.

We expect him to make a massive contribution, we are delighted that QPR have allowed us to bring him in and we are looking forward to working with him. Gary Bowyer

The QPR forward has joined City on a season-long loan, with manager Gary Bowyer confident that he will learn plenty working alongside vastly-experienced attacking duo Clayton Donaldson and James Vaughan on a day-to-day basis.

Equally, Bowyer is backing Oteh, who turns 21 next week, to make an impact of his own.

On Oteh, who netted for the R’s from the penalty spot in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Leeds United in January, Bowyer said: “I think it is important when you get the loan in, to get someone with experience of already being out on loan.

“Obviously he (Oteh) went to Walsall last season; he can play out wide, but he is a natural centre-forward and that is where we see him. He is going to learn loads from Clayton and Vaughany and it is a loan move which suits both parties.

“But we expect him to make a massive contribution. I was aware of him last season. Gary Jenkins, who is doing a load of work for us scouting games, took him to Walsall and said the same and we were aware he might be available and we continued to monitor him. We are delighted that QPR have allowed us to bring him in.

“We are looking forward to working with him. He scores goals and has done it in Under-23s football and now it is the big step into men’s football again.”

Alongside Oteh, Bradford boosted their numbers with the addition of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Dylan Connolly ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline for League One and League Two clubs, a move which came from left field on deadline-day, according to Bowyer.

The City chief, whose side welcome Northampton Town on Saturday, added: “It was one which came out of the blue late in the day, to be honest.

“We were aware of him and knew what he was like with pace and power and he goes past people and we are delighted we could get it done in time.

“The lad was great and straightaway was off the phone and on his way down to Wimbledon to get all his paper work and his stuff as he wanted to come and play football and we are delighted we have got him in the building.”