Bradford City boss Derek Adams delighted with January signings in victory at Stevenage

The Bantams took the lead 10 minutes into the second half after loanee Jamie Walker fired home to end a run of three League Two games without a win.

Six of Bradford's seven January arrivals featured at Stevenage as the Bantams restored some hope in their promotion fight.

Adams felt City could have gone in front before half time but was delighted with the way his side kept battling for the vital goal.

“It’s a tough venue to come to and Stevenage have been on a good run. To come here and perform the way we did was really pleasing," he said, with the Bantams in 11th place and seven points outside the play-off spots.

“We created some good opportunities in the first half and probably should have gone ahead. But in the second half, Jamie Walker got that goal which he was probably due and he took it really well.

“It has been the story of our season that we’ve had some really good moments and not put the ball in the back of the net. But the mentality in the squad really shone through. We gave two debuts to Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie and the changes we made gave us good legs in the side.

“It’s important you have players that understand this league and understand about winning. We’ve had that tonight and had a strong unit. We’ve had six of our January signings playing and they have added strength in depth.”