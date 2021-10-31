Bradford City boss Derek Adams satisfied after giving leaders Forest Green Rovers a scare

Bradford City's Jorge Sikora tries to find a way through the Forest Green Rovers defence on Saturday. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Leading scorer Andy Cook put the hosts in front in the 10th minute with a header from Elliot Watts’s corner and had another header stopped on the line by goalkeeper Luke McGee before shooting wide when Watts’s free-kick rebounded off the wall.

Forest Green, who maintained their eight-match unbeaten away record, but saw their lead at the top reduced from five points to three by this result, hit back strongly after the break and equalised in the 55th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Guiseley player, substitute Jake Young, ran through the Bradford defence to score a goal which was hotly disputed by the Bantams’ players, who claimed there had been a foul in the build-up.

Adams shrugged off the disappointment of letting two points slip by saying: “We started the game very well and took the game to Forest Green and should have been two or three up at half time.

“Forest Green are one of the big hitters in this division, but we were the better team and deserved the three points with the chances we created over the 90 minutes.

“Andy Cook was unfortunate not to come away with a match ball.

“He had two three opportunities and took up the right positions. I thought he was excellent.”

Bradford City manager Derek Adams Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, O’Connor, Songo’o, Canavan, Foulds, Watt, Sutton (Cooke 86), Gilliead, Cook, Lavery (Robinson 28). Unused substitutes: Hornby (gk). Vernam, Kelleher, G Evans, Cousin-Dawson.

Forest Green Rovers: McGee, Bernard, Godwin-Malife, Cargill, Wilson, Stevensen, Hendry (Young 46), Cadden, Adams, Matt, Stevens (Aitchison 46). Unused substitutes: Thomas (gk), J Evans, Diallo, March, Allen,