Cook, a former Tranmere player, took his tally to the season for nine with his double on Merseyside.

He has achieved that number in just 10 appearances in all competitions as Bradford moved sixth in the table – leapfrogging Doncaster Rovers and Mansfield Town.

“Andy Cook will obviously get the headlines again for his goals, but he should get a mention for his general play as well,” said Bantams boss Hughes.

“He put a real shift in up there and didn’t get a lot of help from the officials. He had the shirt ripped off his back as well, but he was still a threat all evening.

“When the ball gets put in as well as it was it was a great header and a great goal to win it for us. You’ve just got to put the ball in good areas for Andy because he’s really difficult to knock off his line.

“Because of the physicality he’s got it’s difficult to do that as a defender. All he sees is the ball and the net.”

Victory extended the Bantams’ unbeaten run to four games.

Andy Cook scored twice as Bradford City beat Tranmere Rovers. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

And on the result, Hughes added: “It was nothing less than we deserved over the course of the game.

“It was really important that we came here and stood up to the challenge.

“We got off to a great start, but I thought we were a little bit careless at times.