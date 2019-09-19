Bradford City categorically deny that the club is up for sale

BRADFORD CITY have categorically dismissed talk that the club is up for sale after national reports linking 'at least two' prospective new owners with a potential takeover.

The Daily Mail reports that the club held talks earlier this year with at least two parties, only for the discussions not to progress further due to the potential fee involved in purchasing.

It is stated that City owner Stefan Rupp remains open to selling for the right fee, with the German seeking at least £10million, according to reports.

A club spokesperson said: "We were approached earlier in the year by a couple of different parties, though offers never materialised. Only a few, brief conversations took place.

"Bradford City is an attractive proposition for potential investors, which is why expressions of interest are never far away and we receive several on an annual basis.

"We boast close to 14,000 season-ticket holders, despite suffering relegation to English football’s fourth tier last season, and are located in one of the biggest cities in the UK.

"The owner, Stefan Rupp, is categorically not seeking to sell the club. Nor is he looking for outside investment as we plot our path back towards Sky Bet League One and beyond."