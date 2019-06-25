Bradford City complete the signing of former Huddersfield Town striker James Vaughan

BRADFORD CITY have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Town striker James Vaughan on a three-year deal.

The much-travelled frontman, who turns 31 in July, has become the Bantams' ninth new signing of a hectic summer of recruitment so far and has signed a three-year deal.

Vaughan spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Portsmouth from parent club Wigan Athletic and is aiming to provide some leadership to the Bantams' ranks alongside Clayton Donaldson.

He said: "I am excited to be sinking my teeth into this challenge - and helping get this club back to where it should be.

"I spoke to Gary Bowyer not long after last season had finished and from the moment he phoned me, I had a great feeling about the club and could not wait to get the move done.

"A three-year deal is a big commitment for the club and myself. Having spoken to the manager, I know I am joining a big, ambitious project - which is only moving forward.

"He wants me to be a bit of a leader on the pitch. I feel like I can help in the changing room and am looking forward to taking on this role.

"I am determined to put all my time and effort into this football club in order to try and be a part of something special.

"There is only one thing we can be aiming for this season really. And that is promotion."