Bradford City confirm glamour home friendly with Liverpool

BRADFORD CITY have confirmed that they will host Champions League winners Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, July 14 (3pm) - to raise funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

The charity has been formed by Bantams legend Stephen Darby, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018, alongside close friend Chris Rimmer - who was himself diagnosed with the condition five years ago.

It will be Liverpool's first visit to Valley Parade since May 2000 when a goal from David Wetherall famously sealed City's Premier League survival.

Speaking of the occasion, Darby said: “I am extremely grateful City and Liverpool will be playing each other during pre-season in support of the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

“They are two amazing clubs, who formed a massive part of my career. Both will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I cannot thank both clubs and sets of fans enough for their support.”