Bradford City considering offers for forward duo Eoin Doyle and James Vaughan

Bradford City are considering bids for forward duo Eoin Doyle and James Vaughan.

Swindon Town are understood to have submitted a permanent offer for Doyle after he scored 23 goals in 22 league games for League Two leaders before returning to the Bantams at the beginning of the month.

James Vaughan.

The offer for Vaughan comes in the form of a loan deal and the pair were left out of last night's squad for the Bantams' 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town.

"We have received offers for both of them," said Bradford's director of communications, Ryan Sparks.

"And those offers are currently being considered by Eoin, James and, of course, the manager [Gary Bowyer].

"The James Vaughan offer is in the form of a loan agreement until the end of the season.

"Eoin's would be more permanent. Obviously, he can only play for two clubs in one season and that is as much as we can say on that at the moment."

Doyle hasn't scored in four games since returning to Valley Parade and has previously made clear his desire to play for Swindon.

Sparks added: "Prior to Eoin returning to Bradford City he made it quite clear, publicly, that he would prefer to be at Swindon Town.

"He has expressed a similar desire on that note and we have in turn received the offer from Swindon Town."

Vaughan has scored 11 goals in 23 games since joining the Bantams from Portsmouth in the summer.

And the Bantams will seek to sign a replacement if either player leaves the club before Friday's transfer deadline.

"We have got until Friday to consider those deals," added Sparks.

"And Gary [Bowyer] will make the decision on where he wants to take it.

"It is simple, if we need to replace players, we will endeavour to do so.

"Likewise, if the right player becomes available and it works with in our budget then we would look to add to the squad."