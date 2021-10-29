Bradford City could be bolstered by return of key man for Forest Green Rovers fixture

The attacking midfielder has scored twice and assisted three times this season with only four players racking up more minutes on the pitch than the 24-year-old.

He missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Swindon Town but manager Derek Adams is not yet sure if Cooke will be fit in time to face the league leaders.

FIGHTING TO BE FIT: Bradford City midfielder Callum Cooke. Picture: Getty Images.

Liam Ridehalgh has been absent for the Bantams' last two outings and is expected to miss Saturday afternoon's visit of Forest Green.

“Both are still with the medical team at this moment in time," said Adams at Thursday's press conference.

“Callum Cooke has done a wee bit more than Liam Ridehalgh, who hasn’t trained with the team this week.

“We’ll have to wait and see but Callum has trained with us a little bit today.”