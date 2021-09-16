Bradford City could turn to Caolan Lavery or Theo Robinson in bid for more goals

Caolan Lavery joined Bradford City from Walsall this summer. Pictures: Getty Images

The Bantams made an excellent start to 2021/22 under their new manager, taking 10 points from the first 12 on offer in League Two and scoring nine goals in the process.

But they are now without a win in four matches in all competitions and have drawn a blank in three of those outings.

Adams felt that his players created more than enough chances to have beaten Salford City last time out, however the lack of cutting edge in that 1-0 defeat has left the Scot with plenty to think about.

Theo Robinson in action for previous club, Port Vale.

Thus, 28-year-old Lavery - who has made just five substitute appearances since arriving from Walsall this summer - may come into the City boss' thinking ahead of Saturday's home clash with Barrow.

Likewise Robinson, 32, who has only been at the club for a fortnight, and has played just a couple of minutes off the bench.

"They haven't played a full 90 minutes yet, so they're behind the rest of the squad," Adams said.

"But, they are getting sharper as the training weeks go on and they're getting closer to being able to get more minutes in them.

"They're ready to go, so it's when I decide. If they're not in [the team] on Saturday, there's a possibility [they might feature in the Papa John's Trophy next Tuesday] but they could well be in on Saturday."

Adams has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of the Bluebirds, though centre-half Niall Canavan and wingers Lee Angol and Abo Eisa all remained sidelined.

"You want everyone to be fit," he added.

"We want Canavan, Angol and Eisa to be fit but unfortunately he [Canavan] has picked up a slight injury that is going to keep him out for a few weeks. It's one that he's had before and it's one that has come about again.