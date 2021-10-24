ON TARGET: Levi Sutton got on the scoresheet for Bradford City in their 3-1 win at Swindon Town Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

But the Scot was happy to settle with three goals as the impressive Bantams swept aside the Robins to end a run of three league matches without a win.

Goals from striker Caolan Lavery, Levi Sutton and former Swindon player Theo Robinson secured a deserved victory at the County Ground.

Jack Payne bagged a consolation goal for the hosts from the penalty spot after Paudie O’Connor handled in the box.

“It was a really good performance,” said Adams. “We took the game to Swindon and created so many opportunities.

“We should have won by a greater margin but we come away winning against a team that were sitting third in the table.

“We knew we would be able to pick Swindon off. We knew they would have a lot of the ball because they’ve got some very good technical players.

“But we allowed them to play in front of us and they didn’t hurt us. It gave us the opportunity to run off them and we saw that so many times. We could have had five or six goals and nobody could complain.”

DELIGHTED: Bradford City manager Derek Adams Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Irishman Lavery gave the Bantams a welcome lead when he netted after only 16 minutes, before Sutton bagged a simple tap-in as the visitors doubled their advantage just before the break.

Substitute Robinson made sure of the points with a excellent curling effort with a quarter of an hour left, even though Payne did pull a goal back moments later.

Swindon Town: Wollacott, Odimayo, Baudry, Crichlow (Hayden 45), Hunt (Mitchell-Lawson 85), Gladwin, Williams (Gilbert 64), Reed, Payne, Simpson, McKirdy. Unused substitutes: Landolo, Ward, East, Grant.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, Canavan, O’Connor, Songo’o, Foulds, Sutton, Watt, Gilliead, Lavery (Evans 74), Cook (Robinson 74). Unused substitutes: Vernam, Kelleher, Staunton, Cousin-Dawson, Scales.