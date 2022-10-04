Bradford City duo Mark Hughes and Andy Cook short-listed for League Two monthly accolades for September

Bantams chief Mark Hughes and striker Andy Cook have been shortlisted for League Two Manager and Player of the Month awards respectively.

City secured three wins and a draw and took 10 points from a possible 12 in an impressive September.

After opening up with a 2-1 win over Walsall, they won by the same margin at Tranmere Rovers ten days later before a Cook double helped see off Stevenage 3-0.

Bradford City's Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Their unbeaten run continued after Vadaine Oliver scored a late leveller in a 2-2 home draw with AFC Wimbledon on September 24.

Cook excelled with a five-goal haul in September, netting braces against old club Tranmere and Stevenage alongside a strike against another of his former employers in Walsall.

Hughes is vying for the accolade with Northampton Town manager Jon Brady, Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey and Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens.

On the four-man player short-list with Cook are Northampton's Sam Hoskins, Orient defender Dan Happe and Mansfield's George Lapslie.

The judging panel for the Manager of the Month award comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert and former City forward Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, with the latter two joined by EFL chief executive Trevor Birch on the panel for the Player of the Month award.

The winners will be revealed on Friday October 7.