Bradford City face two trips to Cumbria in a week after Carlisle game is rescheduled

Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City.

The Bantams have been inactive over the festive season with scheduled games against the Cumbrians, a home derby with Harrogate Town and a match at Walsall all being postponed due to positive Covid cases within City's playing squad.

City are due to return to action on New Year's Day when they call in at Barrow in their first engagement of 2022.

Bradford last took the field on December 11 in the home game against Sutton United and the three postponements which have followed that match will mean that Derek Adams's side will be inactive for three weeks before they play again - resuming their Covid issues clear up in time for the encounter with Barrow - with Bradford facing two trips to Cumbria in the space of a week.