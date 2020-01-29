Bradford City forward James Vaughan heads to Tranmere Rovers on loan

BRADFORD CITY forward James Vaughan has joined League One side Tranmere Rovers - on loan - for an undisclosed fee.

Vaughan, 31, has agreed a deal which will keep him at Prenton Park until the end of the current season.

The former Everton and Huddersfield Town player only joined the Bantams in the close season on a three-year deal, but has now been allowed to move on.

The much-travelled forward has scored 11 times this season.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: "We were approached by Tranmere, a club from the division above, and felt it was right to allow James to consider the offer on the table.

"I would never stand in the way of a player being given the opportunity to play at a higher level, which he expressed a desire to do.

"We believe the deal is right for Bradford City and wish James all the best.”

Meanwhile, Swindon Town remain keen on bringing back Eoin Doyle to Wiltshire after he scored 23 goals in 22 league games for League Two leaders before returning to the Bantams at the beginning of the month.

Both he and Vaughan were left out of the City side who drew 1-1 with Cheltenham on Tuesday night, with Bradford's director of communications, Ryan Sparks revealing that the club had fielded interest in the pair, while stressing that City would seek to sign a replacement if either player left before Friday's transfer deadline.

Sparks said: "It is simple, if we need to replace players, we will endeavour to do so.

"Likewise, if the right player becomes available and it works with in our budget then we would look to add to the squad."

Bradford are currently without a win in six League Two matches.