Bradford City lodge formal complaint after alleged chants from fans about 1985 fire disaster

BRADFORD CITY have lodged a formal complaint to The Football Association regarding an alleged vile chant about the 1985 fire disaster during the Bantams' League Two game at Newport on Saturday.

Supporters situated in the main stand at Newport’s Rodney Parade allegedly chanted words mocking the tragedy.

The disaster saw 56 supporters lose their lives and hundreds were also injured, including the father of City manager Stuart McCall, who said the taunts were the "vilest thing" he has ever heard at a football match.

McCall was later approached by a supporter who is understood to have verbally abused the Bantams boss.

City’s director of communications, Ryan Sparks said: “We are absolutely disgusted by what our manager and club were subjected to on Saturday afternoon.

"Such repulsive chanting should not be tolerated by anyone and we have made our position clear to the FA.

“The Valley Parade Fire Disaster was without a doubt the darkest day in our club’s proud, 117-year history.

"We were astounded to witness the tragedy - which continues to cause anguish to hundreds of people - being mocked, with stewards in close proximity appearing to leave the incident unchallenged.

“We would like to take this opportunity, however, to thank Newport County for their response over the past 24 hours.

“Newport officials have informed us that Gwent Police are now conducting an investigation into the incident which, as a club, we welcome."

The Bantams and Newport County are working closely to identify those involved and ensure appropriate action is taken against them.