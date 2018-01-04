Bradford City make bid for Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore

League One promotion hopefuls Bradford City have launched an audacious bid to sign Kieffer Moore, the striker who performed so admirably on loan for Rotherham United during the first half of this season.

The Ipswich Town striker was watched by a host of clubs during his 13-goal stay at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham are keen to sign Moore permanently and are understood to have made a bid.

Barnsley, fresh from being taken over, are another club to have shown serious interest along with Peterborough United, but City have made clear their own intentions with an offer to the Suffolk club.

City manager Stuart McCall, meanwhile, has spoken of his delight at extending Alex Gilliead’s loan stay until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Newcastle United winger has become an increasingly influential figure at Valley Parade during the first half of the season.

“Alex has got better and better this season,” said McCall about Gilliead, who netted his first league goal for City in the New Year’s Day win at Fleetwood Town.

“He is a lad who learns and improves all the time. To keep him until the end of the season is a massive boost for us all.”