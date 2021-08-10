Bradford City manager Derek Adams provides updates on Oscar Threlkeld and Caolan Lavery

Derek Adams

Close-season signing Threlkeld came on in City’s League Two opener at Exeter City with a calf issue and he will not be risked at the City Ground in tomorrow's round-one tie - although he could return for Saturday’s home league opener with Oldham Athletic.

Adams said: “We are just assessing him at this moment in time. He will be out for tomorrow night, but we will see how he is for Saturday’s game with Oldham.

“Finn is going to play there tomorrow night at right-back and it gives him an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Adams has also provided an update regarding the fitness of recent arrival Caolan Lavery.

He added: “He is getting closer and working with the squad and sports science (staff) at this moment in time. He is getting closer as the weeks go on.