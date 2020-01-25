Bradford city manager Gary Bowyer left frustrated as Bantams are 'second best' in all departments against Mansfield Town

BANTAMS chief Gary Bowyer felt that Bradford City were "second best" all over the pitch as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at Mansfield Town.

READ MORE: Fans voice anger as Bantams are beaten 3-0 at Mansfield Town.

Bradford haven't won since New Year's Day and are without a victory away from Valley Parade since October.

A trip to Mansfield presented City with an opportunity to bring an end to their poor run but the Stags, who boasted the worst home record in League Two, cruised to victory.

Dylan Connolly had an early chance for Bradford but saw his shot bravely blocked by Mal Benning.

The Bantams barley created any further opportunities and a disappointed Bowyer admitted: "We were second best, credit to Mansfield.

"We watched them, obviously, when we played them and I have watched them again since and we knew what they were going to be about.

"We told the players about that and we had a great opportunity after three or so minutes with Dylan [Connolly]. But after that we were second best all over the pitch.

"That happens in a game and you have to stay at it. No excuses today."

Mansfield were 2-0 ahead at the break with goals coming from Danny Rose and Stags top scorer Nicky Maynard.

Substitute Andy Cook added a third with 12 minutes to go, finding the bottom corner from outside the box with a rasping strike.

And Bowyer said he was surprised by the nature of his players' performance, following a battling 0-0 draw at Colchester United on Tuesday night.

Bowyer added: "It is the first time for 90 minutes that I would say we were second best and we have to accept that.

"I am shocked at the way they can go from producing how they were on Tuesday - people were giving them the plaudits and rightly so - to producing that performance today.

"We did our work, we did our prep and they knew anyway [what to expect] because of the short turnaround from the last time we played them."