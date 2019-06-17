Bradford City midfielder Jermaine Anderson signs a new deal

BRADFORD CITY attacking midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new one-year deal.

The 23-year-old is the second Bantams player to pen a contract extension so far in the close season following Danny Devine putting pen to paper back in May.

The former Peterborough United player, who also spent a loan spell at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in the first half of last season, is now contracted at Valley Parade until the summer of 2020.

Anderson, who joined Bradford in the January transfer window, said: "It is great to be playing here again next season. I was eager to re-sign as soon as the opportunity came up.

"Gary (Bowyer) played a big part in my decision. We understand each other and he will bring the best out of me on the pitch.

"He showed a lot of faith in me last season, which I am very thankful for. It is up to me now to repay him.

"I cannot wait to get back out on the pitch and am really looking forward to having a strong pre-season."

On the decision of Anderson to committ, City manager Gary Bowyer added: "I am really pleased Jermaine has decided to re-sign.

"During my brief time here last season we saw signs of what he is capable of, with him scoring at Scunthorpe and putting in some good performances.

"I feel with a proper pre-season under his belt he will continue improving."