Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images

The result extended the Bantams’ run without a win to four matches with a familiar pattern of creating chances without being to convert them – a trend that is costing them valuable League Two points.

Barrow deservedly went in front after 21 minutes courtesy of a strike from outside the box from Joshua Kay, the ball going into the net off the inside of the post.

Bradford dominated from then on, laying siege to the away goal at times without being able to apply the finishing touch to some constructive approach play.

And, it was not until the 59th minute that winger Charles Vernam, who had had most efforts on goal up to then, equalised with a far-post header from Gareth Evans’s right-wing cross. City, however, were unable to find a winner, leaving Adams a frustrated man.

“We deserved more from the game,” he reflected.

“We didn’t allow them too many opportunities after that 10-minute spell at the start.

“After we went behind we created a lot of really good opportunities. We dominated for large spells, but either because we are not hitting the target or having shots blocked we are not finishing our chances.

“We should have won against Walsall, we should have won against Salford and we should have won today. At the moment we are not clinical enough.”

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, O’Connor, Kelleher, Ridehalgh, Cooke, Watt, Gilliead, Evans (Lavery 84),Vernam, Cook (Robinson 85). Unused substitutes: Songo’o, Hornby, Sutton, Crankshaw, Cousin-Dawson.

Barrow AFC: Farman, Hutton, Arthur, Banks, Brough, Gotts (Williams 72), Taylor, Gordon, Stevens, Kay ,Zanzala (Sea 70). Unused substitutes: White, Grayson, Lillis, Maloney.