Bradford City players ‘deserve great credit,’ says David Hopkin

BRADFORD City remain in the drop zone but head coach David Hopkin was full of praise for his Bantams.

Hopkin’s side have been beaten just three times in their last 10 outings after soaking up late pressure to claim a point.

“The players deserve great credit,” said Hopkin. “We possibly would have lost this game earlier in the season so great credit to them.

“It’s a very tough place to come because Gareth (Ainsworth) has them well organised.

“We had to scrap, we had to battle but I think we had the better chances. It’s been a good week. We’ve managed two away draws at very difficult venues and an important home win.”

The Chairboys were denied a ninth win in 11 home games but Ainsworth was satisfied with a draw after a week that saw his squad return from Blackpool in the small hours and unable to train due to heavy snow.

He said: “Bradford came here and had a go at us. They didn’t come for just a point, they’ve definitely came to win the game so big respect to David Hopkin for that.”

Wycombe frontman Nathan Tyson missed a glaring early chance and Eoin Doyle came close for City, seeing his close-range effort scrambled off the line. Nat Knight-Percival squandered a great chance in first-half stoppage time, nodding wide from close range. Chairboys substitute Paris Cowan-Hall saw his strike cleared off the line a minute after coming on and Scott Kashket fired agonisingly wide at the death as City held out.

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, McCarthy, Jombati, El-Abd, Jacobson, Bloomfield (Bean 85), Gape, Thompson, Bolton (Cowan-Hall 71), Samuel (Kashket 35), Tyson. Unused substitutes: Stewart, Yates, Owens, Harriman.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Caddis, Anthony O’Connor, Knight-Percival, Chicksen, Akpan, O’Brien, Ball (Butterfield 79), Payne (Clarke 88), Wood, Doyle (Miller 75). Unused substitutes: Wilson, Anderson, Devine, Colville.

Referee: T Bramall (Sheffield).