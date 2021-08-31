Bradford City manager Derek Adams.

The Bantams chief was unhappy with his side’s efforts in Saturday’s 2-0 League Two defeat at Leyton Orient and there was certainly no leisurely Bank Holiday Monday for his players – with the extra rest afforded them last week counting for nothing in a comprehensive loss in the capital against the O’s.

Adams will utilise his squad this evening against the Red Imps (7pm kick-off) as several seek to bolster their credentials for a starting spot in the league.

He said: “We have to look to that game to give other players an opportunity. The ones that he have played have had that and we will change things.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“We had (last) Sunday and a light session on (last) Monday and that will not happen again. It did not happen at any of my other football clubs and it is not going to happen here.

“It is going to be that we are going to have to work.”

Harrogate Town will visit Mansfield Town twice over the next five days, starting with this evening’s opening EFL Trophy encounter at Field Mill (7.45pm kick-off) before calling into the Nottinghamshire venue for a league game on Saturday.

Manager Simon Weaver believes that both games will provide a barometer in terms of Harrogate’s progress so far in 2021-22.

He commented: “Nigel Clough has a lot at his disposal as a squad and I fully expect them to be right up in the automatic (positions) or if not, the play-offs at the end of the season.