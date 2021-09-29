Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City AFC.

Ian Roscrow - who has vast scouting experience at the likes of Brighton Hove Albion, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle - will cover England and Wales, while Stuart Millar will based in Scotland.

Millar previously worked as director of football at Airdrieonians and is also a former head of scouting at West Bromwich Albion, Aberdeen and Ross County.

Alan Young will cover Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland where he has extensive scouting and coaching experience at the likes of Bray Wanderers, Donegal Celtic, Ards and Cliftonville. He had also had spells as Northern Ireland’s elite performance academy coach and as an age-group international coach.

He also served as the Irish scout during Derek Adams's time at Ross County and Plymouth.

City boss Adams said: “We are delighted to welcome the three new additions to our recruitment team, who have a great track record of identifying players.

"I have worked with each of them at my previous clubs, and their appointments mean we will now cover the whole of the UK and Ireland - to give us the best possibility of finding the correct players for Bradford City, according to budget and profiling."

Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks added: “Over the years, our football club has unearthed some fantastic talent and we look forward to achieving more in this area in the months and years ahead following the appointments of scouts across the UK and Ireland.

“This change to our recruitment structure enables us to cover more areas and work in more detail, allowing the team to recruit as closely to the manager’s profiling as possible.

“Since Derek agreed to become our manager, we have been fully aligned in our thought process and this is another step in terms of ongoing progress being made within the football department, as we continue working towards achieving our aims."

The trio will officially start work on Friday.