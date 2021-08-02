Bradford City sign Caolan Lavery, former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Rotherham United striker

DERBY GOALS: Caolan Lavery in his Sheffield United days

Lavery, who played for Sheffield Wednesday and United, and had a loan spell with Rotherham United, joins from Walsall, where he scored seven goals in 46 appearances last season.

Before he signed his first professional deal the now-28-year-old, who has played international youth football for the country of his birth as well as that of his parents, was reported to be in talks about a move to Bradford but it has taken 10 years to come about.

Instead he began his career at Hillsborough, where the highlight was scoring twice in their famous 6-0 win over Leeds United in 2014. He also scored in a win over Rotherham the following year.

ADDITION: Forward Caolan Lavery at Valley Parade

Lavery was due to make his full Northern Ireland debut in 2015, but missed a friendly with Qatar and a European Championship qualifyier against Romania because he was best man at his brother's wedding.