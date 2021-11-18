Bradford City to replay their FA Cup tie at Exeter City after FA investigation

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC.

The Grecians seemingly proceeded to the second round after extra-time goals from Matt Jay and Nigel Atagana.

In this season's competition, teams can make up to five substitutions in normal time. Exeter manager Matt Taylor then made a sixth substitute at the start of extra-time, with Josh Key coming on for Sam Nombe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an investigation, FA officials have now decided that due to the indiscretion by Exeter that the game will now be replayed.

An FA statement read: "An extraordinary incident report was submitted by the match referee which stated that Exeter City had used a sixth substitute during their Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper Replay against Bradford City on Tuesday 16 November 2021.

"The FA conducted an investigation and referred all of its information to the Professional Game Board (PGB) in accordance with the rules of the competition.

"After considering all of its options, and taking into account all of the relevant factors, the PGB agreed that the result of the match should not stand.

"The PGB deemed that the most appropriate action would be for the match to be replayed in its entirety and has ordered for this to take place at Exeter City’s St James Park on Tuesday 30 November at 19:45."