Bradford City transfer latest: Former Newcastle United player returns to Wales
The forward joined City in the summer of 2023 and made 16 appearances in in all competitions, netting once.
The Kenyan international spent last season on loan with former club The New Saints where he scored 13 times in 41 games.
Wilson, whose former clubs include Newcastle United man, joined City on a three-year deal following a spell with TNS, where he scored seven goals in 23 appearances to help the club to a Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup double in 2022-23.
During his time at St James’ Park, Wilson scored 11 goals in 61 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as turning out in the EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup for the Magpies.
His departure follows on from Clarke Oduor’s loan move to Grimsby Town last week.