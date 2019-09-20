Bradford City v Carlisle United: We'll need the fans behind us again, says Bantams boss

Bradford City chief Gary Bowyer is looking forward to a return to home comforts this weekend.

Following back-to-back away fixtures, the Bantams entertain Carlisle United in League Two on Saturday, knowing that three points could lift them to within touching distance of an automatic promotion spot

And, having witnessed a crowd of 13, 678 roar his players on to a dramatic, late comeback victory over Northampton Town in their last match at Valley Parade, Bowyer is hoping for more of the same from the club's supporters.

"It's always nice being at home and in front of your own fans," he said.

"For us to have been on the road for the previous two games, it's always good when you get back

"You saw the impact at the last home game, against Northampton. We were 1-0 down at half-time. It didn't feel like we should have been, in my opinion, but then they [the crowd] saw the players have a right go and I've said all along it's a two-way thing.

"There are times where we need their help to get us through and at the same time there are times when we've got to give them something to cheer about and shout about and get behind the team. They did that very well against Northampton.

"It was the 77th-minute we got the first one back and they stayed with us through that. The impact that they made in that game helped us through. We'll need them again on Saturday, that's for sure."

City followed up that win over Northampton with a 1-0 success at Walsall before being denied a third straight victory by Cheltenham Town's midweek fightback.

Defeat dropped the Bantams down to ninth in the League Two standings and out of the play-off places, though the one positive from Tuesday's 3-2 loss was that they came through unscathed on the injury front.

"From the other night, there are no injuries," Bowyer revealed.

"Jordan Gibson is still missing. Joe Riley is still missing. Jake Reeves joined in with the warm-up this week with us, so that was a step in the right direction but there's no time-scale on that.

"Jamie Devitt had his operation on Saturday, everything went well with that. Obviously he is a Blackpool player, so he'll be with them, then later on as he's nearing full-fitness he'll be with us."

The last time City faced-off with Carlisle they lost out 1-0, away from home, in February 2014.

The previous meeting to that took place at Valley Parade earlier in the same season, with Bradford cruising to a 4-0 triumph courtesy of goals from Mark Yeates, Nakhi Wells, James Hanson and Gary Jones.