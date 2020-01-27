Bradford City v Cheltenham Town - Gary Bowyer won't 'duck responsibility' as Bantams aim to get back on track

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer says he will never "duck responsibility" as he aims to reignite Bantams' bid for an immediate return to League One.

The Bantams' run of five games without a win has seen them slip to seventh, with a fixture against promotion-chasing Cheltenham Town looming on Tuesday evening.

Saturday's defeat at Mansfield Town saw supporters aim their anger at Bowyer as City failed to register a shot on target at Field Mill.

"I have been involved in football all my life and you understand it is the manager's responsibility and it [frustration] gets levelled at the manager," said Bowyer.

"I will never duck a fight and I will never duck responsibility.

"People can see the amount of work that is going in and what we have tried to do.

"We are still sat in the play-off positions. The group that we have got, bar Saturday, they have been honest and are fighting for us."

Bowyer insists he still has the backing of club chairman Stefan Rupp and interim chief executive Julian Rhodes.

He added: "I know it's a long, hard season and that there'll be ups and downs.

"We all need to stick together and there will be times when we need the supporters to help the players.

"I understand venting at me, I have no problem with that but help those players out. Really gel together and stick together and show what a good club we are."

He added: "The support I have received from Stefan and Julian has been superb, ever since I have been here.

"And that has continued over the weekend and I am looking forward to going and putting a performance on, on Tuesday, getting a result and moving on."