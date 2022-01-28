Bradford City v Crawley Town: ‘We should at least be in the play-offs’ says Derek Adams

The Bantams are five points outside the play-off places but have played a game more than a number of sides above them.

Bradford have picked up 10 points from the 15 on offer in January and now face consecutive home games against Crawley Town and Leyton Orient.

Adams has emphasised the importance of his side maintaining their form and hopes that being in back in front of the Bantams faithful will provide a timely boost.

Bantams manager Derek Adams. Picture Tony Johnson

“We have been one of the form teams in the division since the turn of the year,” said Adams.

“We are five points off the play-offs and eight points off the automatic spots. We are in a very good position. We are now on a platform where we need to keep winning games, because that is the most important thing.

“We now come into a spell where we have two home games in quick succession which should benefit us. Being in front of our home supporters will help.”

Adams admits that a high number of draws have held Bradford back this term.

Only two sides – league leaders Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City – have lost fewer games than the Bantams this season. However, Adams’s side have drawn 12 times, more than any other club in League Two this term.

“We should be at least in the play-off places right now,” continued Adams.

“I would argue we should be in the automatic promotion positions because of the draws we have had that should have been wins.

“You can’t play well every game. You have to grind out results, that is what we did the other night.

“We will have to do that a few more times before the end of the season.”

Bradford have been one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window.

They have signed five players this month, with two new squad members – goalkeeper Alex Bass and striker Tom Elliott – arriving at the club this week.

Adams revealed that City might not be done there and says the club are still looking at potential deals before the window shuts at 11pm on Monday.

“There is the possibility, we don’t have to be finished at this moment in time,” added the Bantams chief.