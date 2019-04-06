Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers - McCann hails Wilks as Bowyer reflects on 'tough' loss for Bantams

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann hailed the attacking potency of Mallk Wilks after he settled this afternoon's Yorkshire derby with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

Play-off chasing Rovers secured their first away win in eight away league matches since December 29 after repelling pressure from the relegation-threatened Bradford - thanks to a 73rd-minute winner from Wilks, who struck his 16th goal of the season.

It secured a third win on the spin for Rovers to consolidate their play-off berth as the visitors clinched a season's double over rock-bottom City, who suffered another big blow in their battle against relegation.

McCann said: "Mallik is so threatening and when he did receive the ball, I think the whole bench stood up as they knew something was going to happen. He shoots quickly and hard and it is 16 goals he has got - in the first time he has played in this league and I am really pleased with him.

On the performance, he added: "We were not at our best. But we are at the stage of the season where it is not about how we perform.

"As much as we want to play well and perform every week, we have had two excellent performances at home and this was a very good away performance in terms of defence, work-rate and attitude to defend our goal.

"And when we did get the one chance, we scored. It was really pleasing."

Reflecting on a disappointing and luckless day for Bradford, who are seven points adrift of safety, Bantams chief Gary Bowyer said: "That one was really tough to take. We started off so well.

"The back four did so well bar one moment. I have checked the statistics out and they have had one shot on target and unfortunately it has won them the game.

"The fight from the players is clear to see and the work on the training ground is then coming out on the pitch. We are talking inches now and unfortunately, they are not going the right side for us."