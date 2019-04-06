Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers ratings

Have your say

HERE are the player ratings from this afternoon's Yorkshire derby between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers at Valley Parade

Bradford City

Richard O'Donnell. A bit shaky with his distribution at times and will not have been happy with Rovers' goal. 5

Paul Caddis. Trademark heart and commitment. 6

Paudie O'Connor. Disciplined defensive performance, up against a wily campaigner in Marquis. 7

Nathaniel Knight-Percival. Made a key first-half block to deny Wilks and justified his inclusion. 7

Adam Chicksen. Up against a livewire in Wilks and contained him for the most part. 6

Jermaine Anderson. Lining up against the side who he featured for on loan earlier this season and made a minimal impression. Did spurn one second-half chance under pressure. 5

Jacob Butterfield. Started with intent and looked like grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, but it proved a false dawn. Went close late on. 6

Lewis O'Brien. Plenty of energy, desire and tenacity. 7

David Ball. Displayed industry throughout and went close early in the second half following an enterprising run. 7

Billy Clarke. Produced a fine early cross to set up Doyle, but play passed him by for spells. 5

Eoin Doyle. So unlucky when his early header struck the post. 6

Substitutes: Sean Scannell (Clarke 76), 6; Jack Payne (J Anderson 76), 6, Hope Akpan (Ball 86), 6.

Not used: Ben Wilson, Anthony O'Connor, Danny Devine, Josh Wright.

Doncaster Rovers

Marko Marosi. Little to do, if truth be told. 6

Matty Blair. Stuck to his guns and showed plenty of drive. 7

Tom Anderson. Won the bulk of his challenges and headed a chance over. 7

Andy Butler. Steady away and marshalled the back four well enough. 6

Danny Andrew. Tidy and got forward when the opportunity arose. 6

Ali Crawford. As influential as anyone in the opening 45 minutes. A good 'continuity' player. 6

Tommy Rowe. Came into the game as a force with Crawford in the first half. A bit quieter in the second. Booked. 6

Mallik Wilks. Not at his absolute best, but still provided the game-breaking moment. 7

James Coppinger. Quiet by his standards, even if his work-rate could not faulted. 6

Kieran Sadlier. Got into a few dangerous positions and produced some half-decent moments. Replaced in the second half. 6

John Marquis. Got a booking after catching O'Donnell late in the first half and had a feisty afternoon. 6

Substitutes: Alfie May (Sadlier 57). Provided Rovers with energy when he came on, Alfie Beestin (Coppinger 74), 6.

Not used: Louis Jones, Tyler Smith, Paul Downing, Lirak Hasani, Aaron Lewis.