Bradford City v Exeter City: Dylan Connolly eager to get playing after lay-off

Bradford City are refreshed and keen to play again after a weekend kicking their heels, according to Dylan Connolly.

The postponement of last week’s scheduled trip to Macclesfield Town means the Bantams have not played since the October 22 defeat at Port Vale. Winger Connolly has been out longer still, missing the last two games with a calf injury.

He and his team are keen to get back onto the field at home to Exeter City this afternoon.

“We all feel great,” said the player on loan from Wimbledon. “There is a good mood in the camp and we are all looking forward to the game.

“I have been back in training all week and feel fit and strong. Hopefully, I can continue to kick on and get back out on the pitch.

“No one enjoys watching games from the stands so I have just been itching to be back fit.

“I cannot wait to be back playing in front of our great home support and hopefully making an impact.”

Manager Gary Bowyer says the side have missed Connolly’s effervescence.

“You watch him when we score, his celebrations and emotions are fantastic,” he commented. “You can see the passion the lad has and he really wants to do well.

“He’s a fantastic lad and really entertaining. The fans have taken to him as well.

“You sign loan players and always hope they have a positive impact. Sometimes they get labelled with, ‘Only here on loan and then they are going back.’

“But it’s different with Dylan. He loves it here and is desperate for the team to do well.”

Connolly’s return should not be the only good news for City. Harry Pritchard, another who missed the Port Vale defeat, is also expected back, while Jordan Gibson and Matty Palmer are fast approaching full fitness.